Sennheiser Introduces AMBEO Soundbar Mini in India

Sennheiser has launched the new AMBEO Soundbar Mini as part of its existing AMBEO series in India. The new soundbar comes in a compact design and supports Dolby Atmos, 3D sound, and more, aiming for an immersive audio experience. Check out the details below.

AMBEO Soundbar Mini: Specs and Features

The AMBEO Soundbar Mini is said to be “less than half the cubic volume” of the AMBEO Soundbar Plus and can be ideal for your living room and bedroom. It comes with four full-range drivers and dual 4-inch subwoofers. The setup can provide an audio output of 250W and is expected to result in deeper bass and clear audio.

There’s support for 3D sound, much like the other AMBEO soundbars, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X. Plus, you get support for MPEG-H Audio codecs and 360 Reality Audio formats.

The soundbar comes with four microphones for AMBEO room calibration, thanks to AMBEO|OS. This feature scans the room and adjusts the sound based on room sizes, reflections, and textures. It also has built-in Alexa. Besides this, you get support for Google Assistant and Siri, which is possible via Chromecast Built-In and AirPlay, respectively.

Vijay Sharma, General Manager, Sennheiser Consumer Business India, said, “The magic of Sennheiser AMBEO technology immerses consumers in stunning 3D sound from a simple, single source in practically any home entertainment space. Our most compact Soundbar yet comes at the perfect time with both features and dimensions that are a joy to live with, in or out of the living room.“

There are various audio modes like content-specific presets, a Voice enhancement option, and Night mode. The soundbar also enables access to an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2. You can stream music via apps like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. It can also be paired with up to four AMBEO Subs for the extra bass. Additionally, you can manage the soundbar and access various features via the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Price and Availability

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini comes with a price tag of Rs 74,990 (Rs 64,990 on the company’s website) and will be up for grabs via Amazon and leading retail stores.