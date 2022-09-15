Sennheiser Launches Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones in India

Sennheiser has added the new Momentum 4 Wireless headphones to its Momentum lineup in India. The new headphones support advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation, a 60-hour battery life, and much more. Here are the details.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Specs and Features

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are lightweight and come with a padded headband and deeply cushioned earpads. The aim is to put focus on comfort and looks at the same time. The headphones offer a low-friction hinge mechanism and have a fold-flat design to easily carry them around.

The Momentum 4 gets Sennheiser’s Signature Sound and a 42mm transducer, making for enhanced audio quality. As mentioned before, there’s support for Adaptive Noise Cancellation to enjoy music without much disturbance. And if you want to let in the background noise or talk to someone, the Transparency mode will help.

The headphones come with support for the Sennheiser Smart Control app to adjust the audio by changing the EQ settings and the sound modes. The app also has the new Sound Personalization feature, which looks into your listening preferences and adjusts the music based on that.

Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 headphones come with a battery of up to 60 hours and support fast charging for a 6-hour battery life in just 10 minutes. The headphones support a touchpad interface to easily control the music, calls, and voice assistant.

Further, it supports the Smart Pause to stop music when the headphones are taken off, the Auto On/Off feature to power up the headphones when picked up, a 2×2 digital beamforming microphone, and automatic wind noise suppression. The Momentum 4 also allows for multiple-device pairing via Bluetooth.

Price and Availability

The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones come with a price tag of Rs 34,990 and are now up for grabs via Amazon India and Sennheiser-hearing.com.

It comes in black and white color options. The white option will be available later, though.