Just a couple of weeks after bringing the CX 400BT TWS earbuds to India, famed German audio brand, Sennheiser, has launched the HD 250BT wireless headphones and the CX 120BT wireless earphones in the country. While the former comes with a full-cup, on-ear design, the latter has a behind-the-neck design with an in-ear form factor.

Sennheiser HD 250BT

The Sennheiser HD 250BT comes with a closed-back design with soft, noise-insulating earpads and intuitive controls. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is equipped with the company’s transducer technology. It has a frequency response of 20Hz to 22,000Hz for the earpiece and 100Hz to 10,000Hz for the omni-directional microphone. The company also claims that its battery can offer up to 25 hours of playback on a single charge.

According to Sennheiser, the device offers ‘dynamic bass’ and has a durable design to ensure an enhanced audio experience for a long time. It also supports AAC and aptXTM audio codes for superior transmission quality. Apart from that, the headphones support the Sennheiser Smart Control App which can be used to customize the sound output from the headphones. The app comes with a built-in equalizer and helps install firmware updates.

The Sennheiser HD 250BT is now available in India for Rs. 5,490 on Sennheiser’s official Indian web-store, as well as through other e-commerce platforms and leading electronics retailers across the country.

Sennheiser CX 120BT

The Sennheiser CX 120BT wireless earphones come with a compact around-the-neck design and feature a durable matte-black cable, complemented by high-gloss red and metallic silver accents on the earbuds. It supports SBC and aptX codecs, as well as aptX Low Latency to keep audio in perfect sync with video content. Unlike the 250BT, it supports only Bluetooth 4.1, but can be connected to two devices simultaneously.

The CX 120BT also comes with an intuitive three-button remote for effortless management of calls and audio. Users can select ear adapters in three sizes, ensuring better fit for optimal comfort and passive noise isolation for listening in louder environments. According to the company, the device recharges fully in 1.5 hours and can offer six hours of playback on a single charge.

The CX 120BT is available for purchase in the country at Rs. 3,490 on Sennheiser’s official Indian web-store, as well as through other e-commerce platforms and leading electronics retailers across the country.

Featured Images Courtesy: Sennheiser