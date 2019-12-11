With the growing popularity of noise-canceling headphones, Sennheiser has launched its Momentum Wireless 3 headphones in India. It’s the third-generation Momentum wireless headphone, which includes a boatload of improvements on the design, sound, and active noise cancellation front. It boasts 3 difference ANC modes and a steep price tag, so let’s check out its specs and features:

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 Features

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 touts an over-the-ear design, where the earcups and head strap is made out of genuine leather for improved comfort. The company has also used matte steel arms for added durability.

Sennheiser says that the Momentum 3 are backed by 42mm transducers to produce balanced sound output. It connects to your device over Bluetooth 5.0 and supports the latest aptX, AAC, SBC, and aptX Low Latency standards. There’s two buttons to control music playback and a dedicated button to access voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant.

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 supports 3 different Active Noise Cancellation modes, which you can fine-tune using the Smart Control app. There’s Auto on/off feature in tow here and it means the headphones turn on when unfolded. You also have a smart pause feature that stops music playback when you slip the headphones off your ears.

One of the highlights of the Momentum 3 wireless headphones is that it also includes a built-in Tile tracker to make it easy for you to find them if you ever misplace them. You have to use the Tile app to use this feature. Momentum 3 also supports ‘Transparent Hearing’ to enable users to hear ambient sounds and conversations without having to remove the headphones.

In the official press release, Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India said, “With over a 70-year history that has been built on the culture of innovation and a vision to shape the future of the audio industry, we believe the MOMENTUM Wireless 3 is representative of our commitment to offer a memorable and quality audio experience to our Indian users.”

Price and Availability

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 retails at Rs 34,990 and comes only in a single black color variant in India. You can buy it from Amazon India right here, Sennheiser’s online store, and other popular offline retailers.

It could be a great alternative to popular noise-canceling headphones such as the Bose Quiet Comfort QC35 and Sony WH-1000XM3. The latter is one of the best over-the-ear headphones with ANC support and is often been marked down to around Rs. 20,000 in India.