The Second Epic Games Store Free Mystery Game Is an Indie Award Winner

After a week of anticipation, the Epic Games Store has revealed its second free mystery game: Vampire Survivors. You can claim this popular roguelike game for free today.

Vampire Survivors, the 2023 BAFTA Games Award winner for Best Game and Game Design, is an iconic indie game that has captured the hearts of many. This indie darling is now the second free game revealed on the Epic Games mystery games calendar. Vampire Survivors will be available to claim on the Epic Store for free till December 20.

Launched on October 20, 2022, Vampire Survivors has become a fan favorite and has an 86 Metascore. If you know idle survival games like Survivor io, then you must know about this one. The originator of the survival rogue-lite, Vampire Survivors, makes you grind for your survival. At first, it might look like a gothic horror game, but it is more than that.

Image Credit: Poncle Limited

Here, you must gather gold and other resources to upgrade yourself. Be it your skill, strength, or agility, all can be upgraded through the gold you earn by defeating the darkness. Luckily, you can play Vampire Survivors alone or in a couch co-op setting.

Did you pick the wrong path? Refund your skill points for free and rebuild yourself to tackle the horde of monsters. You can prioritize your health as the items and gold will not disappear, giving you a lot of time to gather them for upgrades. But beware, with each level, stronger monsters will arrive.

Grab Vampire Survivors for free now from the Epic Games Store mystery Games 2024 event. Already tried the game? Do share your experience in the comments below.