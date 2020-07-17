Samsung is expected to launch its new flagship tablet — the Galaxy Tab S7. The South Korean giant is going to compete against the iPad Pro line from Apple, with top of the line specs in the Tab S7. However, a new report suggests that there may be a bit of a feature disparity between the bigger and smaller models of the Galaxy Tab S7.

According to SamMobile, the smaller 11 inch Galaxy Tab S7 will not include an under screen fingerprint scanner. In comparison, the 12.4 inch model is expected to use an under screen scanner for authentication. It’s noteworthy that the smaller model will not completely forego the fingerprint scanner either. As suggested by the report, the 11 inch variant will use a capacitive fingerprint scanner located on the power button.

That approach is not exactly new for Samsung. The Galaxy Tab S5e also uses a capactive scanner in the power button to unlock the tab. So does the Galaxy S10e. However, considering that the larger Tab S7 is going to have the in-display scanner, it’s weird why the smaller variant will not. However, the report suggests that the change may be to save costs. Since capacitive scanners cost less, Samsung may be able to price the 11 inch Tab S7 at a lower cost.

It’s also currently unclear if the 12.4 inch Tab S7 will use an optical or ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the screen. Samsung has been using the ultrasonic scanner in its flagship phones starting with the Galaxy S10. However, the Galaxy Tab S6 has an optical fingerprint scanner, so there are chances that the Tab S7 will continue using the same.

At the end of the day, these are just reports based on sources and rumours, so it’s best to take them with a pinch of salt. Samsung should announce the Tab S7 soon so stay tuned for our official coverage of the tablet as well.