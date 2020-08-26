Samsung decided to take on the iPad Pro with the launch of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series at the start of this month. While it revealed the India prices and kicked off pre-booking for the Note 20 series the very next day, it is today that Samsung has started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in India.

Galaxy Tab S7 Series: India Price and Availability

The Korean giant has announced the retail price of both the WiFi-only and 4G variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ in the country. The Wi-Fi-only Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 128GB built-in storage is the base variant. It has been priced at Rs. 55,999 while the 4G variant with the same amount of storage is priced at Rs. 63,999.

As for the Galaxy Tab S7+, Samsung has only revealed the price and availability details for the 4G variant. There is currently no word on the Wi-Fi variant. The Galaxy Tab S7+ 4G variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 79,999 in India. Here’s a complete list of the Galaxy Tab S7 variant and their price tags in India:

Galaxy Tab S7 (Wi-Fi) – Rs. 55,999

– Rs. 55,999 Galaxy Tab S7 (4G) – Rs. 63,999

– Rs. 63,999 Galaxy Tab S7 (4G) – Rs. 79,999

Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be available in three colorways – Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic Silver. The Wi-Fi-only variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 will be available to buy at Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop (online). The 4G variants will not only be available at offline stores but also popular e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Galaxy Tab S7 Series: Launch Offers

If you are interested in buying the Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ over the iPad Pro, don’t forget to check out its complete specs sheet and features right here. Samsung has also announced a myriad of launch offers to further sweeten the deal for customers who pre-order the tablet. You can check out the launch offers right here:

Instant discount of Rs. 10,000 on the keyboard cover (retail price: Rs. 15,999 for Tab S7 and Rs. 17,999 for Tab S7+) on pre-ordering the device.

HDFC credit and debit cards customers can avail cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on the Tab S7 and up to Rs. 6,000 on the Tab S7+ in India.

Avail a special discount of 22.6% on the purchase of Microsoft 365 Family plan, which is priced at Rs. 5299. You’ll need to pre-book the device before 7th September and activate the plan by 39th September to avail this benefit.

So, go ahead and pre-book the Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7+ if you’ve been eagerly waiting to get your hands on this iPad Pro competitor from Samsung.