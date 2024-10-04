Home > News > Samsung One UI 7 Set to Release Next Year, Alongside Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung One UI 7 Set to Release Next Year, Alongside Galaxy S25 Series

Abubakar Mohammed
comment Comments 0
One UI 7
In Short
  • Samsung has announced that One UI 7 will release in 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25 series.
  • One UI 7 Beta will be available by the "end of this year" for developers.
  • The company shares that the upcoming OS will focus more on customizations and simplicity.

On the Android side of things, Samsung’s One UI is among the most anticipated updates, since it generally bring a lot of new features and improvements to Galaxy smartphones. At the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024, the company revealed that One UI 7 will officially roll out in 2025, following a Beta release by the end of this year.

During the keynote, Samsung said that One UI 7 would first arrive with the Galaxy S25 series launch. Perhaps the giant is saving some features for their next generation of flagships. The Galaxy S25 series doesn’t have an official release date yet, but we’re not that far out.

One UI 7 design

The S24 series debuted in January this year. So we can expect One UI 7 to arrive sometime in January 2025. With developer beta only coming out by the “end of this year”, One UI 7 release is pretty late already. In contrast, One UI 6 Beta rolled out in August last year.

Other than the rough timeframe, Samsung didn’t reveal any key details about the upcoming UI. However, the company did share that One UI 7 will focus more on customizations, user freedom, and aim for simplicity.

The company said an immense effort has been put into making the interface feel uniquely One UI and full of emotions. There’s a possibility that the delay could have something to do with a UI redesign that’s built from the ground up.

Related Articles
Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Spotted on Geekbench; Beats Apple A18 Pro
Arjun Sha Sep 24, 2024
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Review: If Looks Could Kill
Anshuman Jain Aug 30, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra First Renders Are Here: Check out the Changes
Abubakar Mohammed Sep 10, 2024

What are your thoughts on the upcoming One UI 7? What changes do you expect Samsung to make in the UI? Let us know in the comments.

#Tags
#Samsung

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...