Samsung One UI 7 Set to Release Next Year, Alongside Galaxy S25 Series

On the Android side of things, Samsung’s One UI is among the most anticipated updates, since it generally bring a lot of new features and improvements to Galaxy smartphones. At the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024, the company revealed that One UI 7 will officially roll out in 2025, following a Beta release by the end of this year.

During the keynote, Samsung said that One UI 7 would first arrive with the Galaxy S25 series launch. Perhaps the giant is saving some features for their next generation of flagships. The Galaxy S25 series doesn’t have an official release date yet, but we’re not that far out.

The S24 series debuted in January this year. So we can expect One UI 7 to arrive sometime in January 2025. With developer beta only coming out by the “end of this year”, One UI 7 release is pretty late already. In contrast, One UI 6 Beta rolled out in August last year.

Other than the rough timeframe, Samsung didn’t reveal any key details about the upcoming UI. However, the company did share that One UI 7 will focus more on customizations, user freedom, and aim for simplicity.

The company said an immense effort has been put into making the interface feel uniquely One UI and full of emotions. There’s a possibility that the delay could have something to do with a UI redesign that’s built from the ground up.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming One UI 7? What changes do you expect Samsung to make in the UI? Let us know in the comments.