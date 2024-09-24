Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Spotted on Geekbench; Beats Apple A18 Pro

Just before the Snapdragon Summit event which is scheduled next month, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has arrived on Geekbench, packing the Oryon-powered Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. This is most likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy chipset, which brings slightly higher clock speeds across the CPU and GPU.

In the leaked Geekbench 6.3 listing, the S25 Ultra has scored 3,069 points in single-core tasks and 9,080 points in multi-threaded tasks. Geekbench further reveals the CPU cluster and clock speeds. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy packs 2x Oryon cores clocked at 4.19GHz and 6x Oryon cores clocked at 2.90GHz. Geekbench 6.3 CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 on OnePlus 13 (likely pre-production test) Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 on S25 Ultra Apple A18 Pro Single-core 3,236 3,069 3,358 Multi-core 10,049 9,080 8,184

Earlier, Digital Chat Station on Weibo revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 on the upcoming OnePlus 13 can amp up the frequency up to an unprecedented 4.32GHz, but it seems the test was done on a pre-production unit. So far, only the Apple A18 Pro has surpassed the 4GHz barrier in mobile phones, running 2x performance cores at 4.05GHz.

According to rumors, the standard version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may go up to 4.09GHz and the Galaxy variant is said to get a 100MHz boost, reaching up to 4.19GHz, which is in line with the current leak.

It seems the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may not be able to outperform the A18 Pro in single-core tasks, but due to eight CPU cores on the SD 8 Gen 4 (vs six on the A18 Pro), Qualcomm may beat Apple in multi-core performance.