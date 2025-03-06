Home > News > Samsung Finally Confirms One UI 7 Release Timeline

Samsung Finally Confirms One UI 7 Release Timeline

Abubakar Mohammed
One UI 7 running on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
In Short
  • Samsung has revealed One UI 7's release month in an official press release.
  • The One UI 7 Beta will be expanding to more Samsung phones in India, the UK, the US, and Korea.
  • The devices include Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Galaxy S23 series, A55, and Samsung Tab S10.

One UI 7 is one of the most anticipated pieces of software that users have been dying to try out on their phones. Most were upset with Samsung for delaying the update for so long, while the rest of the firms pushed their improved UIs last year itself. Samsung’s reasons for the same were to comprehensively test One UI 7 for a stable experience. Well, it seems like the release timeline is approaching as Samsung has finally revealed when One UI 7 will roll out.

After months of anticipation and fuss around One UI 7‘s release date, Samsung has finally revealed that it will be releasing the update in April. Although the Korean giant did not reveal a release date, it’s a sigh of release for Samsung users who have been waiting for the update, for what seems like an eternity.

hands holding phones showing preview of One UI 7 new lock screen clock style, now bar, and Quick Settings panel

The announcement to release the update in April is not surprising, considering some insiders had already confirmed it. However, this announcement should also clear up any prior confusion where users thought the update would land by the end of March.

Samsung has also stated in its press release that One UI 7 Beta will be expanding to more devices soon, including mid-range devices like the Galaxy A55. The update is already rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in India, Korea, the UK, and the US. As per the timeline, One UI 7 Beta will also release for the S23 series and Tab S10 series later this month.

What are your thoughts on Samsung delaying One UI 7 (review)? Do you think its reasons are justified, or was it due to something else? Let us know in the comments.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

