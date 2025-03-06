Samsung Finally Confirms One UI 7 Release Timeline

One UI 7 is one of the most anticipated pieces of software that users have been dying to try out on their phones. Most were upset with Samsung for delaying the update for so long, while the rest of the firms pushed their improved UIs last year itself. Samsung’s reasons for the same were to comprehensively test One UI 7 for a stable experience. Well, it seems like the release timeline is approaching as Samsung has finally revealed when One UI 7 will roll out.

After months of anticipation and fuss around One UI 7‘s release date, Samsung has finally revealed that it will be releasing the update in April. Although the Korean giant did not reveal a release date, it’s a sigh of release for Samsung users who have been waiting for the update, for what seems like an eternity.

The announcement to release the update in April is not surprising, considering some insiders had already confirmed it. However, this announcement should also clear up any prior confusion where users thought the update would land by the end of March.

Samsung has also stated in its press release that One UI 7 Beta will be expanding to more devices soon, including mid-range devices like the Galaxy A55. The update is already rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in India, Korea, the UK, and the US. As per the timeline, One UI 7 Beta will also release for the S23 series and Tab S10 series later this month.

What are your thoughts on Samsung delaying One UI 7 (review)? Do you think its reasons are justified, or was it due to something else? Let us know in the comments.