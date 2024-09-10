Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra First Renders Are Here: Check out the Changes

It’s safe to say that in the last three years of S series devices, innovation has kind of gone for a toss at Samsung HQ as all phones since the S22 have consistently looked the same. While we would’ve loved to tell you that the S25 Ultra could break the boring design cycle, we’re afraid that’s not happening.

At least that’s what the latest leaked renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra suggest. We finally have a look at the upcoming flagship, and here’s all you need to know. The leaks come courtesy of OnLeaks and Android Headlines.

The leaked S25 Ultra renders are of the Black variant, and there are a few differences that you can spot right away. The first and obvious one is the slightly rounded corners from pointed edges on the S24 Ultra. OK #FutureSquad… Here finally comes your very first and very early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS25Ultra (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)!😏



On behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/6oqZVqQlMI pic.twitter.com/RTDbuVeVrc— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 10, 2024

The next difference is in the sides of the display. The S24 Ultra had a flat display but the edges were still a teeny tiny bit curved. That’s set to change with the S25 Ultra as the phone embraces completely flat sides, much like the Pixel 9 series.

Besides, the camera array placement and overall back design look identical to last year’s S24 Ultra, which is quite disappointing. It’s evident that not much effort has been put into bringing a new design for almost three iterations of the S series now.

S24 Ultra – If you couldn’t spot the difference

As for the other rumored specifications, the ultrawide will be upgraded to a 50MP sensor. The main sensor is 200MP, and the 5X 50MP and 3X Telephoto 10MP shooters are expected to remain unchanged, just like its dimensions (162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm). Design-wise, there seem to be prominent lens bezels around all cameras, as we say on the Z Fold 6 and ZFlip 6. The S25 Ultra is also expected to be a bit lighter at 219g compared to the S24 Ultra at 232g.

Samsung is sticking to 5,000 mAh battery and 45W charging speed. The only big upgrade will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC which is expected to bring a performance boost thanks to the Oryon cores. Overall, as my editor Anmol pointed out, it looks extremely boring and sad.

As for when the S25 Ultra is expected to come out since the Galaxy S24 series was announced in January this year, you could expect Samsung to launch the S25 series in the first two weeks of January.

What are your thoughts on Samsung refusing to add bling to its S series of smartphones? Do you think maybe Samsung might impress us with new AI and Software features? Let us know in the comments.