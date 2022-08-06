Samsung One UI 5.0 Based on Android 13 Now out as Public Beta

There’s some news about its upcoming Samsung One UI 5.0. Samsung has started rolling out its public beta based on Android 13 in Germany, South Korea, and now in the US. The new beta update introduces a number of new One UI features clubbed with the Android 13 features. Have a look at the details.

One UI 5.0 Based on Android 13 Rolling Out

Samsung’s One UI 5.0 is currently rolling out to the Galaxy S22 series, including the Galaxy S22, the S22+, and the S22 Ultra. In Germany, the firmware version S90xBXXU2ZVH4, while South Korea has the version S90xNKSU2ZVH4. The word is also out on Samsung’s Community Forums (1, 2).

The update has a long list of new features included. As per the changelog, One UI 5.0 includes new color themes, stack widgets (compilation of same-sized widgets into one on the home screen), text extraction from images, a new gesture for the split-screen experience, histogram in the camera app’s Pro mode, and improved DeX experience.

There’s also the ability to change per-app language, changes to the notifications, and edit the lock screen wallpaper. Additionally, there are Bixby improvements, new AR emoji stickers, more ways to edit GIFs, and much more. You can check out the changelog (via Imgur) to know more.

If you are eligible, you can roll yourself in the Samsung Beta program via the Samsung Members app by clicking on the One UI 5.0 beta banner. You can then manually download the update and try it out.

You should know that Samsung hasn’t officially revealed the details of One UI 5.0 and there’s no word if this is a limited beta release or will roll out to more people soon. Plus, it remains to be seen when will this roll out to other Galaxy phones. You can check out more details on the Samsung Developers site.

That said, it’s good to see Samsung rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, giving us an inkling that the future update cycle will be timely! Samsung is expected to reveal all the details at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 10. So, it’s best to wait for concrete information.