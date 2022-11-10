Samsung One UI 5.0 Based on Android 13 Update Timeline Released in India

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 series and recently, even the mid-range Galaxy A53 5G in some regions, becoming one of the few OEMs who are keeping their software update game strong. It also released the One UI 5.0 roadmap for South Korea. Now, we have the One UI 5.0 update cycle for India, which is expected to start this month. Check out the details below.

This Is When Your Samsung Phone Will Get One UI 5.0 in India

The roadmap reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are scheduled to get the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update this month. In India, eligible smartphones will get the update by March 2023. You can check out the list below to see if your device will get it.

November 2022

Galaxy S22 series

December 2022

Galaxy S21 series, including Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S20 series, including Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip

Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy M32, M32 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Tab S7 series, including Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

January 2023

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A22, A22 5G

Galaxy A23

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy F12

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

February 2023

Galaxy A03

Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy M13

Galaxy F13

Galaxy F23 5G

Galaxy Tab A8

March 2023

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A04

Galaxy A04s

As a reminder, the One UI 5.0 update comes with several customizations based on Android 13’s Material You Theme, the Bixby Text Call feature, stacked widgets, new security and privacy features, and much more. Do check out our list of the best One UI 5.0 features for a better idea.

Android 13 brings the new Material You Theme, per-app language support, new clipboard change, enhanced security features, and more. We have done an article on the best Android 13 features, so, do check it out too.

You should soon start getting the One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13 and downloading it via Settings will be easy. Do let us know if your Samsung phone is on the list in the comments below.