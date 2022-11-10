Samsung One UI 5.0 Based on Android 13 Update Timeline Released in India

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 series and recently, even the mid-range Galaxy A53 5G in some regions, becoming one of the few OEMs who are keeping their software update game strong. It also released the One UI 5.0 roadmap for South Korea. Now, we have the One UI 5.0 update cycle for India, which is expected to start this month. Check out the details below.
This Is When Your Samsung Phone Will Get One UI 5.0 in India
The roadmap reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are scheduled to get the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update this month. In India, eligible smartphones will get the update by March 2023. You can check out the list below to see if your device will get it.
November 2022
- Galaxy S22 series
December 2022
- Galaxy S21 series, including Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S20 series, including Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip
- Galaxy Note 20 series
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy M32, M32 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
- Galaxy Tab S7 series, including Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
January 2023
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A22, A22 5G
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
February 2023
- Galaxy A03
- Galaxy A23 5G
- Galaxy M13
- Galaxy F13
- Galaxy F23 5G
- Galaxy Tab A8
March 2023
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A04
- Galaxy A04s
As a reminder, the One UI 5.0 update comes with several customizations based on Android 13’s Material You Theme, the Bixby Text Call feature, stacked widgets, new security and privacy features, and much more. Do check out our list of the best One UI 5.0 features for a better idea.
Android 13 brings the new Material You Theme, per-app language support, new clipboard change, enhanced security features, and more. We have done an article on the best Android 13 features, so, do check it out too.
You should soon start getting the One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13 and downloading it via Settings will be easy. Do let us know if your Samsung phone is on the list in the comments below.