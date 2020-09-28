Samsung has announced the launch of its new mid-range tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7, in India. The device was originally unveiled earlier this month at the company’s ‘Life Unstoppable’ virtual event, where it also announced a slew of other products, including the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone, the Galaxy Fit2 smart band and even a 4K projector called ‘The Premiere’.

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Tab A7 ships with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000 x 1,200) screen and an 80% screen-to-body ratio. It has a metallic finish at the back and sports a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. It comes with an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera at the front. The device also sports a 7,040mAh battery with adaptive fast-charging.

On the software side of things, the Galaxy Tab A7 comes with preinstalled Netflix and Spotify. Users also get a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium for free. Other notable features include Auto HotSpot and Quick Share that the company says will improve the ‘multi-device experience’. The tablet also comes with Samsung’s proprietary security platform, Knox. It offers facial recognition and runs Android 10 with One UI 2.5 out-of-the-box.

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) Price and Availability

The Galaxy Tab A7 has been priced starting at Rs. 17,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model, while the LTE variant comes with a heftier Rs. 21,999 price-tag. Samsung is offering the new tablet in three colors – Dark Gray, Silver and Gold. Pre-booking starts today on the company’s official web-store in India, as well as select offline retail stores and leading online portals.

The company has lined up various pre-booking offers on the device, as well as discounted accessories, such as a Keyboard Cover worth Rs. 4,499 for Rs. 1,875. ICICI credit- and debit card users are also eligible to get an additional cashback up to Rs. 2,000.

