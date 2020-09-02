At its ‘Life Unstoppable’ virtual event today, Samsung announced a slew of consumer devices, including the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone, the Galaxy Fit2 smart band and even a 4K projector called ‘The Premiere’ that can display images measuring up to 130 inches. Alongside all of that, the company also unveiled the a new Android tablet called the Galaxy Tab A7 (2020). For the most part, it’s a budget device for folks looking to buy a multimedia slate without breaking the bank.

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) features a 10.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. It has a metallic finish at the back and sports a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor, which comes with 4x Cortex-A73 performance cores clocked at 2GHz and 4x power-efficient Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Additionally, there’s 3GB of RAM alongside 32GB/ 64GB of storage options with up to 1TB of microSD expansion. The tablet ships with a 7,040mAh battery without support for fast charging. On the imaging side of things, the Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) comes with an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera at the front with facial recognition. The device offers LTE connectivity and runs Android 10 with One UI 2.5 out-of-the-box.

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) Price and Availability

The Galaxy Tab Tab A7 will launch later this year, although, Samsung is yet to announce the exact ETA. It will, however, come in dark gray, silver and gold color options, the company said. Samsung is also yet to announce the pricing, but we’ll hopefully get to know those details in the coming days.