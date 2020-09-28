Samsung has today launched its rugged Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablet in select markets. It comes with MIL-STD-810H certification and offers shock absorption capable of withstanding drops up to 1.5 meters with the protective cover.

Galaxy Tab Active 3: Specs

The Galaxy Tab 3 offers an 8-inch WUXGA TFT LCD display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. Under the hood, Samsung has used the two year old octa-core Exynos 9810 chipset on the Galaxy Tab Active 3. You get 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the company has equipped a primary rear-facing 13MP sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, Samsung offers a 5MP front camera.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is targeted at users who are likely to use the tablet outdoors in tough or extreme conditions. Hence, the company has packed features like ‘Touch Sensitivity’ that supports touch input even when the user is wearing gloves.

You get an official IP68 rating with the tablet. The S Pen present in the Galaxy Tab Active 3 is also IP68 certified. According to the company, the S Pen is ideal for signature capture and managing complex documents in gloved environments.

Samsung has used a replaceable 5050mAh battery on the Galaxy Tab Active 3. Moreover, you can charge the tablet through both USB and POGO pins. You even get a ‘No Battery mode’ that offers power without the battery as long as the device is connected to a dedicated power source.

Out of the box, the tablet runs on Android 10 with One UI skin on top. Fortunately, Samsung’s commitment to offer three generations of Android upgrades extends to the Tab Active 3 as well.

Galaxy Tab Active 3: Availability

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 will be first available in select markets across Europe and Asia. The company has plans to expand its availability to other regions in the future. There is no word on the pricing yet.