Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Get Dual 120Hz Displays, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Samsung is all set to release the next-gen foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, later this year. Ahead of the official launch, we have seen the renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as the Z Flip 4 earlier this month. Now, recent rumors hint at the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s spec sheet and it could pack the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Check out the details right below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs Leaked

Reputable tipster Yogesh Brar recently took to Twitter to share the possible specs and features of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to Brar, the device will feature a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED folding display. Both the displays will reportedly support a 120Hz refresh rate, which would be a welcome change for potential customers. You can check out the tweet attached right below. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4



– Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

– 12/16GB RAM

– 256/512GB storage

– Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)

– Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)

– Outer Cam: 10MP

– Android 12, OneUI

– 4,400mAh battery, 25W— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 30, 2022

Other than this, Brar suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would pack the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which was also tipped by Ice Universe previously. The chipset comes as another variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and offers a 10% faster CPU performance and 30% improved power efficiency.

The tipster also suggests that the device will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Furthermore, there is a chance that Samsung might integrate its latest UFS 4.0 technology into its upcoming foldable to offer improved read and write speeds. Although we would not count on it!

Other details about the device suggest a 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP (3x) rear camera setup. Previous rumors claim that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature the company’s “strongest 3x camera ever.” It is also suggested that the device would come with a 16MP under-display camera underneath the inner, foldable display and a 10MP selfie shooter on the cover display, housed inside a top-center punch-hole. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also slated to pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It will run the Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

Now, it is worth mentioning that none of the above information has been confirmed or teased by Samsung yet. So we suggest you take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the company to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 in the coming months. Stay tuned to this space for more information.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x Smartprix