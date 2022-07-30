New Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Renders Appear

Samsung will most likely launch its next-gen Galaxy Watch 5 series on August 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Much like the upcoming foldable smartphones, we have heard a lot about its new smartwatches too. And to talk give us a proper look at the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro’s design, we have some new leaked renders with us. Have a look at them!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Design Leaked Again

As per recently shared renders of the Galaxy Watch 5 series by Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles), both the watches will look similar to their predecessors and matches the 360-degree view that appeared last month. To recall, Blass recently revealed similar renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4.

While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is seen in black and grey color options with a Sapphire Crystal build, the Galaxy Watch 5 appears more colorful with options like purple (Bora Purple as Samsung appears to call it!) and peach, along with the classic black.

Both of them are seen with a bezel-less round display but without the famous rotating bezel, which was seen missing in previous leaks too. The round dial is seen seamlessly blending with the silicon straps and has two physical buttons too. You can check out the render below.

Image: 91Mobiles

While the design part won’t witness a lot of changes (this is expected for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 foldable too), you can expect a few changes under the hood. Both smartwatches are expected to come in 40mm and 44mm sizes and have both LTE and Bluetooth variants.

An improved chip, a bigger and long-lasting battery, and the recently announced One UI 45 based on Wear OS 3.5 are highly expected too. Rumors are also rife that Samsung will include a body temperature sensor in the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which is also expected to be integrated into the Apple Watch Series 8.

More improvements are expected but nothing is official as of now. We shall get all the confirmed details at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 10. Hence, stay tuned for all the updates you need, and do share your thoughts on the rumored Galaxy Watch 5 series design in the comments below.

Featured Image: 91Mobiles