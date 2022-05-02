Apple Watch Series 8 Could Come with a Body Temperature Sensor: Kuo

In addition to the iPhone 14 series and numerous Macs, Apple is expected to launch the eighth iteration of its Apple Watch this year. So, as is usual with Apple products, the rumors and reports have started piling up. Late last month, we saw a report suggesting that the upcoming Apple Watch series would come with satellite connectivity. Now, we have information suggesting a body temperature sensor on the Apple Watch 8. Here are the details.

New Apple Watch Might Record Your Body Temperature

Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently took to Twitter to share an interesting piece of rumor about the upcoming Apple Watch 8. According to a three-part tweet by Kuo, Apple canceled the body temperature measurement feature for the Apple Watch 7 last year due to the failed algorithm. However, the company could finally implement it on this year’s Apple Watch series. You can check out the first tweet right below. (1/3)

Apple canceled body temperature measurement for Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to qualify before entering EVT stage last year. I believe Apple Watch 8 in 2H22 could take body temperature if the algorithm can meet Apple's high requirements before mass production.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 1, 2022

Kuo says that Apple canceled the body temperature measurement feature last year as the algorithm relating to it failed to qualify the high standards of the company’s testing methods before the Apple Watch 7’s EVT stage. However, if the algorithm can meet the company’s high requirements before the Apple Watch 8 enters mass production, the upcoming models will come with the said feature.

As per Kuo, implementing the body temperature sensor on their smart wearables has been challenging for companies. It is primarily due to the fact that the body temperature of a person changes drastically depending on the environmental temperature. So, for the feature to work properly, Apple needs to improve the software algorithm to detect and keep track of the often-changing body temperature while preserving battery life.

“A smartwatch can’t support core temperature measurement in terms of hardware, so it needs an excellent algorithm to work together,” Kuo said in one of his latest tweets.

Furthermore, Kuo added that other than Apple, Samsung is also facing the same challenge for its upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series. Hence, in contrast with a previous report, Kuo suggested that Samsung will not implement the body temperature measurement feature in its upcoming smartwatch due to algorithm limitations.

Other than this, the upcoming Apple Watch 8 is also expected to come with support for blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring. But, it remains to be seen if it gets implemented. So, what do you think about the new body temperature measurement feature that might make its way to the Apple Watch Series 8? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments below and stay tuned for further updates.