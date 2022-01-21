Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Amazon Italy Listing Reveals Colors and Specs

Alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 series at its February Galaxy Unpacked event. Although there have been multiple leaks about the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the past, the latest leak confirms almost everything we already knew about Samsung’s 2022 flagship tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specs and Renders Leak

A now-deleted Amazon Italy listing spotted by Pocketnow has revealed the key specifications and colors of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. While the Tab S8 and S8+ come in Black, Silver, and Pink options, the Ultra variant is available in a single Black color variant. All three units run Android 12 out of the box and support S Pen that magnetically attaches to the back. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Galaxy Tab S8: Specifications

Starting with the Galaxy Tab S8, the tablet will feature an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. While the listing doesn’t reveal the Snapdragon chipset, a previous report from WinFuture hints that all Galaxy Tab S8 variants will pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The tablet measures 25.38 x 16.53 x 0.63 cm and weighs 507 grams. You could expect a 13MP rear camera in the tablet along with a front camera. It equips an 8,000mAh battery and runs Android 12-based One UI 4 out of the box.

Galaxy Tab S8+: Specifications

Coming to the Galaxy Tab S8+, you will get a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 2800 x 1752 pixel resolution. The dimensions are 28.5 x 18.5 x 0.57 cm and the device weighs 572 grams. The camera setup you have onboard here is the same as the regular S8 unit. In terms of battery, Samsung has packed a slightly larger 10,090 mAh unit here.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Specifications

The top-end Tab S8 Ultra packs a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution. It measures 32.64 x 20.86 x 0.55 cm and weigh 728 grams. The tablet packs the same 13MP rear camera and as we have seen in previous rumors, you get a notch at the front with two front sensors. The S8 Ultra equips a massive 11,200mAh battery.

A separate Amazon France listing hints that the Tab S8 Ultra will go on sale for €1,308.10 (~Rs. 1,10,250) for the 128GB cellular variant and €1,159.32 (~Rs.97,700) for the Wi-Fi variant. Since the launch is merely a few weeks away from now, we won’t have to wait too long to find the exact pricing and availability details of the Tab S8 series.