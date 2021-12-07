Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Leaked Render Hints at a Notch; Tab S8/ S8 Plus Leaked Too

Samsung might soon launch the next-gen Galaxy Tab S8 series, possibly in early 2022. We have seen multiple rumors regarding the same in the past and now official-looking renders of the upcoming Samsung tablets (the alleged Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 Ultra) have appeared online. And now, we have an idea of how they will look like.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Images Leaked

Popular tipster Evan Blass (aka evleaks) shared the renders of the Galaxy Tab S8 series on Twitter on Monday. The images suggest that the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Tab S8 Plus will come with a Galaxy Tab S7 series-like design, with a significant amount of bezels and a single front camera. The star, however, would be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/tQZNW30Dn1— Ev (@evleaks) December 6, 2021

This time, Samsung is expected to introduce a high-end tablet, which is seen sporting a wide display notch (much like the new Apple MacBook Pro) that accommodates two front cameras. While the camera configuration remains unknown, there are chances that one of the front cameras could be an ultra-wide lens. It could come with support for 4K video recording at 60fps. If this happens, it could be a major upgrade for the Samsung tablet lineup. It remains to be seen how well the notch proves to be, considering it did not attract much positivity in the case of the MacBook Pro.

Apart from the leaked renders, not much is revealed. However, past leaks suggest that the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra could come with 11-inch, 12.4-inch, and 14.6-inch OLED displays, respectively. There are chances the screens will support a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also be limited to the Ultra variant.

Furthermore, while the vanilla model could be powered by a Snapdragon 888 or an Exynos 2100 chipset, the Ultra (even the Plus) model could get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. All three Galaxy Tab S8 models could come with dual rear cameras. Plus, a huge 12,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging for the Ultra model is expected, while the other two models could be backed by relatively smaller battery packs.

One thing worth noting here is that we still lack concrete details. There’s also no word on when the tablets will launch. Although, a launch alongside the Galaxy S22 series is likely. We will keep you updated once we get more information, so stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: Evan Blass/Twitter