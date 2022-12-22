Samsung Galaxy S23 Series New Launch Date Leaked

Lately, we have seen a lot about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. From specs and design to possible launch dates. Amidst rumors regarding an early February launch, we have also heard of a delayed launch. And now, a new Galaxy S23 launch date has been leaked, which is way earlier when compared to the previous Galaxy S-series launches.

Popular tipster Ice Universe has now suggested that Samsung will host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 to launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. To recall, earlier this was supposed to happen in the first week of February with sales starting a week after. In the case of the new launch date, the sales are expected to begin two weeks after. February 1— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2022

It is said that this launch date is for the US and other markets could see the launch on February 2. We can expect the same for India too. That said, Samsung is yet to divulge information regarding the Galaxy S23 launch. So, it would best to wait for that for a better idea.

Coming to what to expect, we know that there will be three phones: the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We recently got to see some leaked Galaxy S23 cases and all three of them are likely to ditch the Contour Cut design (seen on their predecessor) and match the looks of the current Galaxy A-series phones. Other design details are expected to be similar to that of the Galaxy S22 phones.

Image: Mobile Fun

Specs-wise, the Galaxy S23 lineup is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, most likely an overclocked one. The S23 Ultra is highly expected to feature 200MP quad cameras, a 12MP selfie shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, an S Pen, and run Android 13-based One UI 5.0. The Galaxy S23 vanilla and Plus variants could have 50MP cameras, along with the same 12MP front camera. The S23 and the S23+ could have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively.

Since we lack concrete details at the time of writing, we would advise you to take the aforementioned with a grain of salt and wait for more information to appear. We won’t forget to keep you posted. So, stay tuned, and do let us know your thoughts on the new leaked launch of the Galaxy S23 series in the comments below.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series