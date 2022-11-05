Only Snapdragon Chipsets Confirmed for the Galaxy S23 Series, Again!

Samsung is highly expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series in a few months and hence, the number of rumors we have been seeing in a row. Amidst this, we have some confirmation that the upcoming S23 phones will only be powered by Snapdragon chipsets, thus, ditching the Exynos ones.

Galaxy S23 Series to Get Only Snapdragon Chipsets

In a recent earnings call, Qualcomm’s CFO Akash Palkhiwala confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series will include more Snapdragon chipsets globally. Around 75% of the Galaxy S22 lineup had the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and further increasing the share would most likely mean that no Exynos SoCs will be used.

For those who don’t know, the same was confirmed during Qualcomm’s earnings call back in July. It is said that the decision to equip a maximum number of Galaxy S23 phones with Snapdragon chipsets is due to the multi-year agreement between Samsung and Qualcomm.

To recall, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S22 iteration with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in most regions, including India.

The Galaxy S23 phones will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is expected to launch at the end of this month. The series is slated to include the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

A recent report hinted at the launch of the Galaxy S23 lineup in early February with availability starting from February 17. It is also speculated that the S23 Ultra will have a 200MP main camera, along with three other sensors. The standard S23 and the Plus model are likely to see some design changes.

We can expect battery improvements, new camera features, and more changes. Additionally, Samsung could introduce a Light mode for even more extended battery life. We are yet to get more details on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. So, it’s best to wait for more to get a proper idea. Stay tuned for more details.