Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs Leaked Ahead of the Big Reveal

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is arguably the most-awaited launch of 2023 and if rumors are to be believed, this should happen pretty early. While we await some official confirmation regarding this, we now have some details on the possible specs of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will be the eldest one out of the lot. Here’s what to expect.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Details Leaked

It is revealed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra has paid a visit to the certification site TENNA. The listing reveals that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a huge 6.8-inch QHD+ display, which is the same size as the Galaxy S22 Ultra‘s screen. The chipset configuration is said to include three CPU clusters, one of them’s clock speed going up to 3.36GHz. This appears similar to the CPU structure of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2‘s custom variant.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to include a tweaked version of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform with higher clock speeds. We expect RAM to go up to 12GB and internal storage capacity to be up to 1TB.

The listing throws some light on the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cameras too. It is suggested that it will have a 200MP main camera (also rumored previously), along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and another 12MP telephoto lens with up to 10x zoom. The telephoto lens duo was earlier expected to be rated at 10MP.

Other details to expect are an under-the-display fingerprint scanner, facial recognition support, and possible support for a 5,000mAh battery (4,855mAh in the listing). The phone will most likely run One UI 5.0 based on Android 13.

As for the design, it is said to look similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra but will have some changes. The Galaxy S23 and the S23+ will most likely go through some major design changes and come with specs similar to the Ultra model.

You should know that the aforementioned details are still not official and we will have to wait for Samsung’s word for a better idea. Given that we are a couple of months away from the launch, official details should be out soon. We will keep you posted on this. So, stay tuned, and do let us know your thoughts on the new Galaxy S23 Ultra details in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Galaxy S22 Ultra