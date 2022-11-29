Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Timeline Tipped Again

Samsung’s next major launch will be of the rumored Galaxy S23 series and this will also be it’s first in 2023. We have heard a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming S phones, including the possible launch timeline, and now, we again have some details on when the S23 lineup might be introduced. Check out the details below.

Galaxy S23 Series Launch Expected in February

In a recent report by Korea JoongAng Daily, a Samsung executive revealed that the Galaxy S23 series will launch in February, much like the Galaxy S22 phones. While a concrete date isn’t available, it is expected in the first week of February.

It is said that the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 will be held in San Francisco, USA. To recall, a previous report hinted at the same launch timeline. It was highlighted that the phones should be available on February 17, a little bit earlier than the first-time availability of the Galaxy S22 series in the US.

Earlier, this was expected to happen in January during CES 2023. A February launch seems more likely, however, we are yet to confirmation from Samsung.

As for what to expect, we have some expectations. The Galaxy S23 series, which will consist of the Galaxy S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra, will most likely be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This was also confirmed by Qualcomm’s CFO Akash Palkhiwala.

It was recently suggested that the phones will come with Satellite Communications, much like the iPhone 14 lineup. Except, there will be some improvements. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also expected to feature a 200MP main camera, while the other models will also get camera improvements.

The smartphones are likely to resemble their predecessors and come with several upgrades. Since details are somewhat vague at the moment, it’s best to wait for some solid details. We shall update you once we have some. So, stay tuned. Do share your thoughts on the rumored launch timeline of the Galaxy S23 series in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Galaxy S22 Ultra