Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Timeline Leaked

Samsung is now prepping for its 2023 flagship Galaxy S23 series, for which we are seeing a lot of rumors lately. It’s almost the end of 2022 and hence, we can expect the phones to get launched in the first half of 2023, and trying to confirm this, we have the leaked launch timeline of the Galaxy S23 lineup. Here’s what to expect.

This Is When the Galaxy S23 Series May Launch

A report by a South Korean publication The Chosun Ilbo reveals that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S23 series in the first week of February, which is a little early compared to when the Galaxy S22 lineup launched.

Going by this rumor, the S23 phones could go on sale two weeks later, possibly on February 17. To recall, the S22 series was available in the US on February 25. Samsung’s Unpacked event, which could be it’s first for 2023, is said to take place in San Francisco, USA.

It is suggested that tough competition is the reason why Samsung is further releasing its 2023 flagships sooner than usual. The report states that an early launch could help the South Korean tech giant get better profit results at a time when these numbers aren’t really positive.

As for what to expect, Samsung will most likely launch three phones — the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, much like in the past few years. All three phones are said to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In some regions, it is expected to get the Exynos 2300 SoC. Although, a previous report suggested that there may not be Exynos variants.

A recent rumor suggested that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera (possibly with the ISOCELL HP1 sensor), along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP periscope lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. To recall, the presence of a 200MP camera has been making the rounds for some time now. There’s no word on the camera configuration of the other two models but these could see a design change around the rear camera hump. The Ultra model could look like its predecessor, except for a few tweaks.

It is also revealed that the Galaxy S23 series could come with a Light mode to save battery life. Once enabled, the mode is said to ‘moderately’ reduce the performance and save power without taking a toll on the high refresh rate. The Galaxy S23 series is also expected to run Android 13 out of the box and come with several improvements over its predecessors.

But, nothing is concrete right now and it’s best to wait for some official details before jumping to conclusions. We will let you know whenever this happens, so, stay tuned. And, don’t forget to share your thoughts on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra