Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Date Officially Announced

In the past few days, we have seen a number of leaked launch dates for the highly rumored Galaxy S23 series, all of them pointing toward a February launch. Samsung has finally spoken and revealed the official launch date of the Galaxy S23 phones, which is set for February 1. Have a look at the details below.

Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Announced

Samsung has revealed the invitation for its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, which will be held on February 1, 10 am PST (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, USA. To recall, a recent report hinted at the same launch date. This will be the first in-person event since the COVID pandemic to introduce the next-gen Galaxy S23 lineup. It should reach India after a few days.

Samsung says that it will “raise the bar and set new standards for what’s epic” with the new Galaxy S phones. The series will consist of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Bring your epic moments into the spotlight. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked, on February 1, 2023.



Learn more: https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1 pic.twitter.com/jllmsDvWmD— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2023

A number of leaks have appeared in the past, giving us a look at what the phones may be like. It is suggested that the phones will drop the Contour Cut design and will follow the design ethos of the current Samsung phones. There will be vertically arranged rear cameras and a center-positioned punch-hole screen.

While the S23 Ultra will get four cameras, the S23 and the S23+ will stick to three. The Ultra model is highly expected to feature a 200MP main camera, thus, becoming the first by the company to get one. The other smartphones are expected to get 50MP rear cameras. A recent report suggests that the phones will feature improved night photography, the ability to shoot hyper-lapse videos (especially for the Ultra model), and more enhanced camera features.

As for the hardware, expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, QHD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, Android 13, and more.

Samsung will also introduce the new Galaxy Book 3 laptops. The company has opened reservations for the new phones and laptops. Upon reserving the Galaxy S23 phone, you can get a $50 Samsung credit. The laptops can also earn you a $50 credit and preserving both of them will get you a $100 credit. You can also get great trade-in deals, 0% APR financing, and more. Check out the details over here.

And to get more official details regarding the upcoming Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Book laptops, stay tuned!