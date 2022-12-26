Samsung Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra Shown off in Leaked Promotional Images

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is safely the most-anticipated launch of 2023 and there has been a frequent flow of leaks and rumors. We recently got a look at the lineup’s leaked cases, which also showcase the possible design, and now, have got a proper look at the elder members of the lot: the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, courtesy of new leaked promotional images. Check them out below.

Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra Design Leaked

A report by 91Mobiles highlights the design of the Galaxy S23+ and the S23 Ultra in leaked promotional images shared by an ‘industry source.‘ The images confirm what we have been hearing for a while; the going-away of the Contour Cut design (specifically for the standard and Plus models) and the separate arrangement of the rear cameras. This will be in line with the Galaxy A series phones launched recently.

Besides this change, the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will stay the same as their predecessors. There’s no mention of the vanilla Galaxy S23 but we can expect it to look similar to the Plus model.

The images also show the signature colors of both phones. While the Galaxy S23+ is said to go for pink, the S23 Ultra model will see itself showing up in most promotional creatives in green. The S23 could also have pink as its signature color. Another report talks about the same signature colors for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Last year’s signature color was Burgundy for the S22 Ultra. Of course, there will be more options to choose from.

Image: 91Mobiles

Recently, it was revealed that the S23 phones will launch on February 1, way before last year’s first Galaxy Unpacked event and even the previously leaked timeline. We are yet to get official details on this.

As for the specs, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to be powered by the tweaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a clocking speed of up to 3.2GHz. We can expect the Ultra variant to get 200MP cameras, while the other two models are said to feature 50MP cameras. More hardware improvements are expected too.

Since we are still away from anything official, it’s best to take the aforementioned with a grain of salt and just wait for what is to come. We will keep you posted. So, stay tuned!

Featured Image Courtesy: Mobile Fun