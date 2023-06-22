Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Now Comes in Two New Colors

Samsung has introduced two new colors for the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone in India. If you can recall, the Korean consumer tech giant unveiled the smartphone back in February 2023. At the time of launch, the device arrived in Green, Cream, and Phantom Black color options. Check out the details below.

Grab The S23 Ultra In New Exciting Colors Now!

The new options will be introduced under Samsung’s “Special Edition” color segment, which is exclusive to the Samsung online store. These are Epic Red and Epic Blue. They join the already existing Special Edition Lime and Graphite color options. Bold, beautiful, and cool. The new shades of #GalaxyS23 Ultra are truly epic. Go ahead and choose between the scintillating red or the mesmerizing blue.



Bold, beautiful, and cool. The new shades of #GalaxyS23 Ultra are truly epic. Go ahead and choose between the scintillating red or the mesmerizing blue.

To jog your memory, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of RAM. The biggest highlight is its 200MP primary camera with Adaptive Pixel. There are also the 12MP ultra-wide lens, the 10MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom, and another 10Mp telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom.

A 5,000mAh battery keeps the device up and running. Additionally, it supports 45W wired charging. There is also support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It is IP68 rated, with support for S-Pen, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth version 5.3. It runs One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

Both the Epic Red and Epic Blue variants of the S23 Ultra start at Rs 1,24,999 and are exclusively available via the Samsung India e-store.