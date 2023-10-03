Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch Tomorrow

Samsung has teased the rumored Galaxy S23 FE, a new pair of Galaxy Buds, and a new tablet in India and now it has finally revealed the launch date of its new products. The South Korean major has confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE will launch tomorrow. Have a look at the details below.

Galaxy S23 FE is Coming!

On its X (formerly, Twitter) account, Samsung India has shared a new header image, confirming that “The New Epic” smartphone aka the Galaxy S23 FE will launch on October 4. We don’t know the time, but we expect to get more details soon.

Source: Samsung India

It will most likely launch the rumored Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and the Galaxy Buds FE alongside. It was very recently when the upcoming Galaxy tablet was teased! For those who don’t know, this will coincide with the Pixel 8 series launch, scheduled to take place at 7:30 pm IST tomorrow.

So we are certain that there will be three FE products tomorrow but we need to get some clarity on this! As for what to expect, we have seen tons of rumors regarding the Galaxy S23 FE. It is said to look like the Galaxy S23 and have really thin bezels. There could be a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, Android 13-based One UI 5.1, and more. There are chances it may be powered by the Exynos 2200 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Source: PhoneArena

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is most likely to feature a 12.4-inch display, an Exynos 1280 SoC, NFC, and more. It could be accompanied by a Galaxy Tab S9 FE model but nothing is clear for now. The Galaxy Buds FE will be an affordable offering but information regarding is a bit scarce.

Since the launch is just a day from now, it would be best to wait and see how things unfold. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned. Also, are you excited about the new Galaxy devices? Let us know in the comments below.