Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Official Press Render Leaked Online; Check It out Right Here!

As Samsung prepares to launch its next-gen flagship series, the Galaxy S22 series, early next year, more leaks and rumors are pouring in every day. We have already seen various renders and hands-on images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, we now have our first official look at the Galaxy S22 series, thanks to marketing images that recently leaked online.

Galaxy S22 Series Official Images Surface Online

In a recent report by Dutch publication LetsGoDigital, multiple images that showcase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Plus were revealed. Although the publication did not reveal the source of the images, it did confirm that they are official posters that will be used by Samsung to promote the Galaxy S22 series when it launches next year.

Other than giving us a closer look at the design of the devices, the images also confirmed the model name of the highest-end Galaxy S22 Ultra. Previous rumors suggested that Samsung might be looking to change the model name of the top-end Galaxy S22 model to Galaxy S22 Note as the device has similarities with the Note series. However, in the latest official poster image (attached below), we can see that Samsung market the product as Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Furthermore, the image shows the S22 Ultra with the Samsung S Pen with an accented button. Hence, it also confirms previous rumors, suggesting that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would come with an S Pen slot. Plus, we can see the S22 Ultra sporting the water drop camera design at the back, which we saw in hands-on images earlier this year.

The recent official images also show all the color variants of the Galaxy S22 Plus. The Plus variant, as well as the standard Galaxy S22, will come in four colors – green, rose gold, black and white. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will come in a Turkish Rose color, as per LetsGoDigital. It is rumored to release in black, white, and green color variants as well.

Coming to the new details about the cameras of the S22 Plus, the primary difference between the upcoming model and the previous model is that the camera module is now less protruding. The standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will reportedly come with similar specs, except in the display department. The non-Plus model is rumored to feature a 6.06-inch display, while the Plus variant will have a 6.55-inch screen.

They will also have a similar rear camera system, including a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom support. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will feature a primary 108MP camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a couple of 10MP telephoto sensors with support for 10x zoom and 3x zoom, respectively.

Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy S22 series at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumored for February 8, 2022. If you want to know more about the Galaxy S22 models, their expected price, and other details, check out our round-up article.

Featured Image Courtesy: LetsGoDigital