New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Leak Hints at Improved 108MP Camera, New Green Color

Samsung is expected to release its next-gen flagship Galaxy S22 series early next year. We have seen a number of leaks in the past, but the latest one gives us details on the cameras of the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra. Here’s what you can expect from the Galaxy S22 Ultra model.

New Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Details Leaked

According to a recent tweet by reputable tipster Ice Universe, Samsung might use the third-gen 108MP HM3 sensor, which would be an improved version over its predecessor. The tipster suggests that the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s primary 108MP camera will come with a new AI picture quality enhancement mode for detailed, brighter, and color-rich images. Compared with the default 108MP picture quality, S22 Ultra’s new AI picture quality enhancement mode can make 108MP better in detail, color and brightness.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2021

The tipster further revealed that the comparison camera samples of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy 21 Ultra have been out too and the “details are amazing.” Although, those images can’t be revealed as of now.

Other than this, it is reported that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will include a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a primary 108MP HM3 camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two new 10MP Sony telephoto lenses with support for 10x periscope zoom and 3x optical zoom, respectively.

Furthermore, another report from the Korean publication ITMaterial suggests that there will be a new “Detail enhancer” mode, which where the main camera on the S22 Ultra will double as a macro camera to take detailed close-up pictures of objects. It is also suggested that this mode could make its way to previous-gen Galaxy S-series models with a 108MP camera via an OTA update in the future.

Galaxy S22 Ultra in New Color Pops Up Online

Furthermore, Ice Universe has shared information on a new bottle green color for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Following this, Mark Peters from the Dutch publication LetsGoDigital generated high-quality renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, flaunting the new green color. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Ultra (Green) 😍https://t.co/fFXLFuj9P1



3D product renders created in Ultra-Speed by Parvez Khan @TechnizoConcept 👍



Based on the color details shared today by Ice Universe @UniverseIce 👍#Samsung #GalaxyS22Ultra #SamungS22Ultra #SamsungGalaxyS22Ultra pic.twitter.com/Tq5iAB0NGr— LetsGoDigital – Mark Peters (@letsgodigitalNL) December 19, 2021

It is further speculated that Samsung might use a special bio-based material for the back panel of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, much like the material for the upcoming flagship phone, Realme GT 2 Pro.

Besides these details, past rumors suggest that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22, alongside the S22 Ultra model. The phones are expected to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (even in India), get bigger batteries, better displays, and more. Samsung is expected to unveil the flagship Galaxy S22 series at its next Unpacked event, possibly on February 8, 2022. To get more details, stay tuned, and let us know your thoughts on the upcoming Galaxy S22 phones in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: LetsGoDigital