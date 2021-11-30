New Details About Samsung Galaxy S22’s Display and Camera Surface Online

There has been a lot of rumors about Samsung’s upcoming flagship series, the Galaxy S22 series. We have already seen reports suggesting that the upcoming S22 models might pack Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship processor globally and the S22 Ultra will come with a built-in S-Pen slot. In fact, we even saw the renders of Galaxy S22 Ultra with a built-in S-Pen slot leak earlier this year. Today, we have more details about the display and cameras of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ leak online.

Reputable tipster Ice Universe took to Twitter to share a few details about the display and cameras on the Galaxy S22 and the S22+. In a recent tweet, the tipster shared that both the Galaxy S22 models will boast a triple camera setup at the back along with a 10MP selfie snapper. You can check out the tweet right below. 三星S22（6.06英寸）和S22+（6.55英寸）相机参数：

主摄：50MP 1/1.57 1um F1.8

长焦：3X 10MP 1/3.94 1um F2.4

超广角：12MP 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2

前摄：10MP 1/3.24" 1.22um F2.2— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 29, 2021

As you can see, Ice Universe suggests that Samsung will offer a 6.06-inch display on the standard Galaxy S22 model, while the higher-end S22 Plus will feature a big 6.55-inch display. As per previous rumors, both the models will feature the company’s Infinity-O display, which is a fancy name for a top-center punch-hole display panel.

Coming to the cameras, both the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are tipped to feature a triple-camera setup at the back. You will get a primary 50MP f/1.8 Samsung ISOCELL GN5 lens with 1µm pixels, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. Both the models will also come with the same 10MP selfie snapper with an f/1.4 aperture.

Now, it is worth mentioning that these are not the official specs of the Galaxy S22 models as Samsung is yet to announce or tease anything about its upcoming flagships. So, we suggest you take the above information with a grain of salt.

However, you can check out our in-depth roundup story on Samsung’s upcoming S22 series from the linked article to know more about the devices and when they might launch. Also, stay tuned to get more updates as we near the launch of the Galaxy S22 series.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x Digit