Having launched the Galaxy F41 recently, Samsung is apparently prepping to announce yet another device as part of its Galaxy F-series sooner rather than later. According to reports, an upcoming smartphone bearing the model number SM-F127G might become the next Galaxy F device in the company’s portfolio in India. According to SamMobile, it might be launched as the Galaxy F12 or F12s in the country.

The report further claims that the device might be yet another rebranded Galaxy M handset, much like the Galaxy F41, which is a rebranded Galaxy M31. That said, Samsung is yet to offer any official details about it, which means we might still have to wait a bit longer to get more information.

Meanwhile, another Samsung smartphone, this time with model number SM-A025G, was recently spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the device will ship with an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and Android 10 out-of-the-box. It got a single-core score of 756 and a multi-core score of 3,934, suggesting that it will be an entry-level model for the most part. According to MySmartPrice, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 450 and will be marketed as the Galaxy A02s, but we cannot independently verify the information at this point.

Alongside the aforementioned devices, Samsung is also apparently working on the Galaxy M02. It is expected to be yet another entry-level phone powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The company will be hoping that the upcoming devices will help it sustain its momentum in a critical market like India, where increasing anti-China sentiments have reportedly helped it replace Xiaomi as the country’s number one smartphone vendor.