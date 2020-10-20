Samsung is reportedly working on two new entry-level smartphones that it hopes will be able to sustain its recent surge in developing markets, including India. Called ‘Galaxy A02‘ and ‘Galaxy M02‘, the devices recently received their Bluetooth certifications, hinting that they might be the same smartphone that will be marketed under different names in different markets. Whatever be the case, key tech specs of the latter have now seemingly been revealed by a possible listing on Geekbench.

According to the listing, the device comes with the model number SM-M025F and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. On the hardware side of things, the device is powered by a Qualcomm processor, sports 3GB of RAM and comes with 32GB of internal storage. Although the exact identity of the chip remains a mystery, SamMobile claims that it is likely to be the Snapdragon 450, which would make it a truly entry-level device.

The device has also reportedly received its Wi-Fi certification, revealing that it will offer single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n connectivity. On the Bluetooth front, the listing on the Bluetooth SIG website suggests that it will support Bluetooth 4.2, which would be par for the course for a device in its segment. Not a whole lot more is known about it at this point, but it is expected to be an upgrade over the M01s that was launched earlier in the year.

Samsung will be hoping that the two upcoming devices will help it sustain its momentum in a critical market like India, where increasing anti-China sentiments have helped it replace Xioami as the country’s number one smartphone vendor. According to new data from Counterpoint Research, the South Korean company apparently had a market share of 25% in August, while the Chinese firm reportedly slid down to number two with 21% share of the country’s smartphone market.