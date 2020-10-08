After teasing its new camera-centric lineup over the past couple of weeks, Samsung has unveiled the first smartphone in this lineup, the Galaxy F41. It is said to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M31, minus a camera on the rear. The design and the rest of the specifications, including the processor, primary camera, and even the battery size, are exactly the same.

Galaxy F41: Specs and Features

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution. The front has Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a waterdrop notch at the top on the front. The Galaxy F41 boasts a plastic body, dual-tone finish, and a rectangular camera system on the rear.

The triple camera system on the rear is helmed by a 64MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree FOV, and a 5MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch aboard the Galaxy F41 houses a 32MP selfie sensor on the front.

Under the hood, Samsung has baked its favorite mid-range chipset, the Exynos 9611, into the Galaxy F41 in India. You will also find 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage onboard here. The device runs Android 10-based OneUI 2.1 out-of-the-box.

Galaxy F41 comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery pack with 15W fast-charging support out-of-the-box. The device also includes a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom and a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Price and Availability

Galaxy F41 has been priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB base variant whereas the higher-end 8GB+128GB variant has been priced at Rs. 17,999 in India. It will be available to buy in three colorways, namely Fusion Green, Fusion Black, and Fusion Blue.

The smartphone will go on sale starting from October 16th at midnight via Flipkart (Big Billion Days sale) and Samsung’s website. You will also get a Rs. 1,500 discount during the sale, along with an 10% discount on SBI cards, which is great.

Buy Galaxy F41 on Flipkart (starts at Rs. 16,999)