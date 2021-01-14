Alongside the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has also launched the long-rumored Galaxy Buds Pro. It’s the company’s new pair of TWS earbuds, a successor to the Galaxy Buds Live that launched earlier last year. Galaxy Buds Pro support an in-ear design, active noise cancelation (ANC), up to 28-hours of battery life, and more.

Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications

Starting off with the design, the Galaxy Buds Pro look like they are an amalgamation of the Buds Plus and Buds Live. The company is ditching the half in-ear design of the Buds Live and returning to the in-ear design, which offers a better fit and improved passive noise isolation. The earbuds look shiny on the outside and come in a square charging case – the same as the Buds Live. The design of the earbuds is closer to the Buds Plus though.

Samsung boasts that the Galaxy Buds Pro delivers the best audio experience yet when compared to all the TWS earbuds it has launched to date. The earbuds include a dual-driver setup, “sporting an 11mm woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5mm tweeter for a crisp treble with minimum distortion,” as per the blog post.

Just like the Buds Live and AirPods Pro, these earbuds also support ANC (Active Noise Cancelation). Samsung boasts that you can “reduce the background noise by up to 99 percent” with the Galaxy Buds Pro. The company has improved its Ambient Noise feature, which lets sounds from the outside world in the earbuds. “You can choose to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels,” says the blog post. Further, you can choose to enable the Ambient Noise feature automatically. The earbuds will be able to recognize when you are speaking, and turn down the music and amplify sounds.

As per the blog post, the Galaxy Buds Pro have three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) to enable active noise cancelation. The latter ensures you are heard clearly during a call and the Wind Shield technology, along with the new shape, filters out any unwanted wind interference.

The Galaxy Buds Pro also supports a new Auto Switch feature, which will allow you to seamlessly switch between Samsung devices without any hassles. You simply need to pair the earbuds with your phone and tablet. The earbuds also carry an IPX7 rating.

As for the battery life, Samsung says that the earbuds can last up to up to 8 hours of playback (without ANC) and up to 5 hours (with ANC) on a single charge. It can be extended to a total of 28 hours with the charging case. The earbuds have a tiny 61mAh battery while the charging case has a 472mAh battery.

Price and Availability

Samsung has priced the Galaxy Buds Pro at $199 (~Rs. 7,250) in the US, which is $30 more than the previous-gen Galaxy Buds Live. It comes in three color variants, namely Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet. It will be available to buy in select markets starting from 15th January.