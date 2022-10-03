Samsung Galaxy A04s with a 90Hz Display Comes to India

After introducing the affordable Galaxy A04s globally last month, Samsung has now brought the phone to India. The device succeeds the Galaxy A03 and comes with a 90Hz display, 50MP cameras, and more. Read on to know more.

Samsung Galaxy A04s: Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is priced at Rs 13,499 and rivals phones like the recent Poco M5, the Realme Narzo 50 5G, and more.

It is now available to buy via Samsung’s website and leading online platforms. People can get a cashback of Rs 1,000 on the use of an SBI credit card. Slice or One Card can also result in a discount of Rs 1,000.

A Look at the Specs and Features

The Galaxy A04s comes with triple rear cameras placed vertically and a waterdrop notched display. The LCD IPS display spans 6.5-inch and supports a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ screen resolution. The Exynos 850 SoC is clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s a memory card slot too for storage expansion by up to 1TB. Plus, the phone comes with RAM Plus for up to 4GB of additional RAM.

For photography, there’s a 50MP main snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 5MP front camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The good thing is that it runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Other details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI face unlock, Dolby Atmos, and more.