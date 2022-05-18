Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G Launched in India; Price Starting at Rs 15,999

As promised, Realme has brought 5G variants of the Realme Narzo 50 devices to India. The company has launched the Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 Pro 5G in addition to four existing Narzo 50 phones in the country. The new Narzo 50 models are an amalgamation of 5G-enabled chipsets, good looks, and better heat dissipation. Here’s a look at the price, specs, and more details.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Specs and Features

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G boasts a Kevlar Speed Texture design, which is seen on other Narzo 50 siblings and also takes a cue from the Realme GT phones. Hence, you will find big camera housings on this model. It is 7.9mm thin and is touted to be the thinnest Narzo phone. There are two colors to choose from, namely Hyper Blue and Hyper Black.

The Narzo 50 5G comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. There’s also an in-display fingerprint on board with heart rate detection, similar to the Realme 9 Pro+. There’s a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection on top.

Next up is the processor. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which is said to be the most powerful 5G chipset in the price segment. It is also seen on the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. You get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Plus, there’s RAM expansion (up to an extra 5GB).

The camera department is home to three rear cameras, including a 48MP AI main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging and runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone also includes dual stereo speakers, an 8-layer Vapor Chamber cooling system, X-axis linear motor, and more.

Realme Narzo 50 5G: Specs and Features

The Narzo 50 5G also comes with the Kevlar Speed Texture design and features the same color options as the Pro variant. It sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, However, it isn’t AMOLED in nature.

The phone also gets a different chipset in the form of the MediaTek Dimensity 810. It comes equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes with RAM expansion (up to 6GB) and storage expansion (up to 1TB) support. Moreover, the battery capacity and fast charging capabilities remain the same as the Narzo 50 Pro 5G. It features dual rear cameras, including a 48MP primary camera and a portrait lens. There’s an 8MP selfie shooter.

The phone runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 and features 48MP AI cameras. Additional details include dual stereo speakers, 5G support (SA/NSA), a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 Launched Too

Realme has also introduced the TechLife Watch SZ100 with a metallic chassis. It has a 1.69-inch large color display, a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a 12-day battery life, 24 sports modes, 110+ watch face options, and IP68 water & dust resistance.

It also comes with the ability to measure skin temperature, smart controls, and more. The new Realme smartwatch comes in Lake Blue and Magic Grey colorways. It is priced at Rs 2,499 in India and will be available to buy from May 22.

Price and Availability

The Realme Narzo 50 5G series is priced starting at Rs 15,999 and competes with the likes of the Redmi Note 11 phones, the Vivo T1 series, and more. You can check out the price details for all the configurations right here:

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

6GB+128GB: Rs 21,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 23,999

Realme Narzo 50 5G

4GB+64GB: Rs 15,999

4GB+128GB: Rs 16,999

6GB+128GB: Rs 17,999

While the Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available to buy from May 26, the Narzo 50 5G will be up for grabs, starting May 24. Both these phones will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Realme’s website, and retail stores across India. There’s an offer to avail of an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards, which brings down the starting price to Rs 13,999.