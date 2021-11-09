Samsung Exynos 2200 Chipset with AMD GPU Might Be Unveiled on November 19

After Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 event yesterday, Samsung Exynos, the semiconductor wing of Samsung Electronics, has announced a global event today. It is scheduled for November 19, and the company is expected to announce its next-gen Exynos chipset, the Exynos 2200, at the event.

Although the company did not share any details about upcoming chipsets, it shared four images via the official Samsung Exynos Instagram handle. In the first image, the company showcases a girl playing, what looks like, Pinball. The caption includes the phrase: “How it started”.

In the next set of images, Samsung wrote about the development of gaming graphics in recent times and added that it will soon show “what entertainment will look like in the future.” In the final image, Samsung says “Everything changes” on the event day, which is November 19. You can check out the preview of the images right below.

All these gaming graphics references lead us to believe that Samsung is preparing to launch the Exynos 2200 chipset during the event. As per previous reports, the chipset was scheduled to launch in the second half of 2021 (in line with the event date) and confirmed to feature an AMD GPU for improved graphical performance.

It will be the first mobile chipset with an AMD GPU, and on top of that, it will be based on AMD’s latest RDNA2 graphics architecture that is used in AMD 6000-series GPUs.

Now, although there is a chance that Samsung will introduce the Exynos 2200 chipset during the event, reports suggest that the company might also launch the Exynos 1250/ 1200/ 1280 chipsets instead. This chipset will succeed the Exynos 1080 chipset. Moreover, with recent reports suggesting Samsung will launch its Galaxy S22 series with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC across the world, the chances of the Exynos 2200 launch look a bit slim.

However, Samsung could surprise us during the November 19 event with the launch of the Exynos 2200 chipset anyway. So, stay tuned on for more information and launch day coverage.