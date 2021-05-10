Samsung is reportedly working to launch its first laptop processor soon. According to a report on The Korea Economic Daily (via Sammobile) citing industry sources familiar with the matter, Samsung is likely to unveil the chipset in the second half of the year.

Exynos 2200 in Second Half of 2021

According to the leaks and rumors so far, the processor in question could be the upcoming Exynos 2200. It is expected to come in both mobile and laptop variants, making it Samsung’s first laptop processor. In addition, this chip is said to feature AMD’s Radeon GPU and will run on Windows 10. Even tipster Ice Universe had hinted that Exynos 22xx is in Samsung’s portfolio for 2021.

Exynos 22xx — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 2, 2021

According to the report, Samsung will use 5nm fabrication process for this chipset. “The new Exynos will offer improved functions, including extraordinary computing power and battery efficiency, by utilizing a 5-nanometer processing technology. It’s good for both laptops and smartphones,” an industry source was quoted as saying by The Korea Economic Daily.

This is not the first time we’re hearing about Samsung’s collaboration with AMD for GPU. In fact, there are reports dating back to 2019 hinting at a chipset with AMD graphics. Furthermore, ZDNet Korea had reported in February about Samsung’s plans to enter the PC market with its Exynos 2200 chipset later this year.

Samsung’s Exynos 2200 will compete against the likes of Apple M1 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 announced at IFA 2020. Will Samsung manage to surpass or at least match the performance and efficiency of M1 given that the company has been working on this chipset for years? That’s something we’ll have to wait and find out. Going by the latest launch timeline, we’ll hopefully know the answer by the end of the year.