Samsung has today officially announced the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition.

The device, as seen in leaked images before, will be available in a purple color variant. The handset will carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography. The specifications of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ will remain unchanged.

To please fans around the world, Samsung is offering stickers and photo cards of the band members as collectibles along with the handset. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will also ship with photo cards of the band.

Interested BTS fans may pre-order the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition through fan community platform Weverse starting from the 15th of June. The Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be up for pre-orders via Samsung.com from June 19.

The devices will be available from the 9th of July, which marks the seventh BTS anniversary. Samsung will sell these BTS editions in South Korea, the US, and Europe. However, Samsung has not revealed the exact pricing of these variants just yet.

Speaking of the new BTS variants, Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing Team of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said, “Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are the result of a collaboration between BTS, whose members spread messages of love and harmony through music, and Samsung, which is creating a better future with meaningful innovation. We hope it will be a source of joy and entertainment for fans and consumers around the world.”