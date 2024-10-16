Salesforce CEO Calls Copilot the New Microsoft Clippy – Doesn’t Work or Deliver Value

Microsoft recently upgraded Copilot with a fresh UI and added several new features including Copilot Voice, Copilot Vision, and Copilot Daily. On the enterprise side, Microsoft introduced Copilot Agents and Copilot Pages, among other things, to improve productivity for business users.

However, Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce says that Copilot is the new Microsoft Clippy and it doesn’t work or deliver value. In a discussion with Rapid Response, Benioff slams Microsoft and says:

I think Microsoft has done a tremendous disservice to not only our whole industry, but all of the AI research that has been done because when you look at how Copilot has been sold to our customers, it’s disappointing. It doesn’t work. It spews data all over the floors. It doesn’t deliver value to customers. I haven’t found a customer who has transformational work with Copilot. Customers are so confused based on this Microsoft narrative.

Benioff further says, “I don’t think Copilot will be around. I don’t think customers will use it.” He emphasizes that agents will bring the revolutionary transformation with AI, but Microsoft is doing a disservice, as far as enterprise customers are concerned.

It’s worth noting that Salesforce is a competitor to Microsoft in the enterprise space. Benioff claims that its Agentforce — Salesforce’s customizable AI agent builder — will be the number one supplier for business customers. He goes on to say that Salesforce will have more than a billion agents running within the next 12 months.

While it’s hard to say right now how well Microsoft Copilot is doing in the enterprise segment, as for consumers, the new Copilot is indeed refreshing. However, most of the features are currently not available to end users. In addition, Copilot doesn’t have deep integration with Windows 11 which makes it just another AI chatbot.

Microsoft recently hired Mustafa Suleyman to lead its AI efforts and under his leadership, the shift in Microsoft’s approach to AI is visible. Microsoft now wants to create an AI companion for everyone, moving to — “a calmer, more helpful and supportive era of technology.” But how well is Microsoft going to do in the enterprise segment is something only time will tell.