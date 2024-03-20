Microsoft Appoints Google Deepmind Co-founder Mustafa Suleyman to Lead Its AI Efforts

Microsoft, under the leadership of Satya Nadella, seems to be making all the right moves of late. The Redmond giant has hired Google DeepMind and Inflection AI co-founder, Mustafa Suleyman, as the CEO of Microsoft’s AI division. Suleyman will be heading the consumer side of AI products at Microsoft. It means that he will be leading the AI products and research team for Copilot, Bing, and Edge.

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, welcomed Mustafa Suleyman to spearhead AI innovations at Microsoft. Microsoft’s consumer AI products are deeply tied with the Windows platform so Suleyman would be working with the Windows division as well. After Panos Panay left Microsoft last year, the company needed someone to lead the consumer-facing AI products, and Mustafa Suleyman seems to be filling his shoes. I’m excited to announce that today I’m joining @Microsoft as CEO of Microsoft AI. I’ll be leading all consumer AI products and research, including Copilot, Bing and Edge. My friend and longtime collaborator Karén Simonyan will be Chief Scientist, and several of our amazing…— Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleyman) March 19, 2024

Before Microsoft, Suleyman co-founded Inflection AI in 2022. Its Pi chatbot, a personal AI, rose to popularity recently for offering deep and meaningful conversations. And before Inflection AI, Suleyman co-founded DeepMind with Demis Hassabis and Shane Legg in 2010. DeepMind was acquired by Google in 2014, and later merged with the Google Brain AI division in 2023. Welcome to Microsoft, @mustafasuleyman. Thrilled to have you lead Microsoft AI as we build consumer AI, like Copilot, that is loved by and benefits people around the world. https://t.co/gTbL5lZDBM— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 19, 2024

Mustafa Suleyman is one of the leading proponents of AI ethics and advocates for companies to build AI technologies responsibly. Now that he has joined Microsoft, we might see safe and helpful AI features, perhaps leading to a more personal Copilot on Windows that offers a deeper and more personalized user experience.

Microsoft has already announced two events, one for commercial users on March 21st, and another for consumers on May 20th. The company is expected to release the next version of Copilot along with new Surface devices with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. The advanced Copilot, leaked through Samsung’s GalaxyBook4 product page, already shows that it’s getting more personal with deeper Android integration.

Now what Suleyman brings to Microsoft’s consumer AI products is left to be seen. What is your opinion on this crossover? Let us know in the comments.