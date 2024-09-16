Microsoft Announces New Copilot AI Features For Businesses

At the Microsoft 365 Copilot Wave 2 event, the Redmond giant announced several Copilot features, powered by AI. First off, Copilot Pages offers a canvas where you can research using AI and collaborate with your team members. You can use this tool to find current information from the web and add curated details to Pages seamlessly. You can share Pages via a link and other members can also improve it further.

Copilot Pages / Image Courtesy: Microsoft

You can also reference other documents from the Work tab and it can find the information and add it to Pages. Basically, Copilot Pages make it easier to research using the web and your work documents, and further, collaborate with your teammates.

Next, Microsoft announced Copilot in Excel with Python support. Basically, Copilot in Excel can now run Python code to perform advanced data analysis. And the best part is that it executes the code in Excel itself. If you ever wanted a data analyst by your side to do number crunching, Copilot can now do that for you.

Python in Excel / Image Courtesy: Microsoft

After that, Microsoft announced Narrative Builder for PowerPoint, powered by Copilot. It can create a compelling pitch deck while keeping your company’s template in mind. You can even add other Office documents and ask Copilot to improve the presentation. Not to mention, it can pull images from your corporate directory and create a personalized presentation.

Next, Copilot in Outlook can now prioritize your inbox. It analyzes your emails, understands the context, and sets priority for emails. You can sort messages by Copilot priority and get back to the important ones first. Best of all, you get a summary on top to quickly get the gist.

Copilot Agents / Image Courtesy: Microsoft

Besides that, you can build agents using Copilot Studio and SharePoint. You can provide access to all your business documents and catalogs, and you can ask questions to get quick information. In SharePoint, you can even configure the agent to take action. For example, you can connect supply chain management and it can order the parts.

Finally, you can compare files in OneDrive using Copilot and find key information about a meeting in Microsoft Teams, in case you missed it.