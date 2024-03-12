Rockstar Updates GTA 6 Videos Page; Trailer 2 Coming Soon?

It has been more than three months since we had the privilege of witnessing the record-breaking GTA 6 trailer. Although planned for a specific time and date, Rockstar Games had to release the trailer early due to some online leaks. However, it now seems like Rockstar Games is prepared for the launch of GTA 6 Trailer 2 in advance.

In a recent update to the official website, Rockstar Games changed the Watch Trailer 1 tab to Videos on the GTA 6 page. This indicates the company is ready with more trailers or videos for the upcoming game.

According to rumors, Trailer 2 could potentially be announced next month and then revealed in May before Take-Two’s final quarter earnings call. An X (formerly Twitter) user @GTAVI_Countdown has presented a concept of how the tab will look with trailer 2 in a post: GTA 6 Trailer 2 could be on the horizon after a recent update on Rockstar’s official website that changed the videos tap from ‘Watch Trailer 1’ to ‘Videos’ from GTAVI. pic.twitter.com/QA9szuaQaA— GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 11, 2024

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Also Coming Soon?

Another movement in the Rockstar Games store page confirms the game preparing for pre-orders. Rockstar Games have finally added GTA 6 on top of their Games tab on the store page. If we consider previous Rockstar Games, games appear in this tab with a pre-order and wishlist announcement. We can speculate that Rockstar Games is cooking something behind the scenes regarding the next announcement of GTA 6. GTA 6 has just been added to the ‘Games’ list on Rockstar’s official website.



Pre-orders soon? 👀 pic.twitter.com/kW7bSNqhOG— GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 8, 2024

Previously, some third-party websites also announced Rockstar Games keys for GTA 6. Although we cannot confirm if they are legit, the next announcement seems not that far away.

What do you think about Rockstar Games’ little update on the GTA 6 page? Do you think GTA 6 Trailer 2 is coming soon? Share your thoughts in the comments.