Riot Games Brings Its Popular Titles to Xbox Game Pass with Added Benefits

With E3 being canceled this year, Microsoft held its official Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase event yesterday to announce new titles and reveal new game trailers that will be coming to players by the next year. During the event, Riot Games, surprisingly, announced to add its catalog of games, including some of its uber-popular titles like League of Legends and Valorant, to Xbox Game Pass. Check out the details right now!

Riot Games Joins Xbox Game Pass

Riot Games’ titles like the League of Legends franchise and the online, tactical FPS title Valorant can safely be considered popular. Now, these popular titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The games developed by Riot will be available to Xbox Game Pass members on both mobile and PC and will come with additional benefits that usually require payment and bonus content.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC will get League of Legends and Valorant with all the legends and agents in the games unlocked. On the other hand, players will enjoy League of Legends: Wild Rift with all champions unlocked, Legends of Runeterra (on PC and mobile) with the Foundations Set unlocked, and Teamfight Tactics (PC and mobile) with select Little Legends unlocked. You can check out the video below to get an idea about the Xbox Game Pass benefits for each of the games.

Now, the entire catalog of Riot Games coming to Xbox Game Pass is truly the next stage for Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios to expand its offerings in the market. However, it is currently unclear when the new partnership between the two companies will take effect.

Although Microsoft stated that all the announcements and games that were showcased during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Show 2022 event will be available within the next year, a slide at the end of the event hinted that the Riot Games titles won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass until 2023.

Additionally in an Xbox Wire post, Riot Games said that it will reveal more details about the partnership in the coming months. The company is also expected to release its uber-popular title Valorant on mobile platforms later this year. So yeah, stay tuned for further updates on the same in the coming days. Also, let us know your thoughts on Riot bringing its games catalog to Xbox Game Pass in the comments below.