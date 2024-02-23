Riot Names Project L to 2XKO; Coming 2025

Riot Games has been making banger after banger with its lineup of games and expanding to new genres. The company announced an upcoming project in 2021 named ‘Project L.’ It was revealed to be a fighting game that fans had been looking forward to for a long time. The wait is finally over. Riot Games has officially unfurled the curtain and named Project L to 2XKO.

2XKO Gameplay Overview: It Changed a Lot

Last year, in an overview, we learned that Project L will be a 2v2 tag fighting game. Riot has now revealed more information through a year in preview video. The upcoming game will include all the League of Legends Runeterra characters in a modern style. While the game previously looked lacking initially, we can see the improvements now. The visuals look better and come with a unique art style that makes the game different.

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

Although the characters will be in a modern persona, they will possess the core elements that League players are familiar with. The duo mode will have co-op mode for players to enjoy with their friends on the same team. We also see a lot of unique visual indicators in the new gameplay showcase, such as hit counters and Hard knockdown signs.

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

Even the controls will be streamlined, and it will be easier to understand new players. Senior Director Tom Cannon also mentions they want to bring the enjoyment of IRL arcade machine enjoyment to the virtual world. He further mentions the game will be focused on the values of FGC and take feedback from the community over the next year.

According to the official Riot News, 2XKO will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, and PC in 2025. However, the game is currently going into a playtest for those who want to get their hands on it early.

2XKO will also be at Evo Japan in April for a further showcase and exclusive overview. You can apply for the 2XKO playtest through this link. As of now, we know the game will be free-to-play, similar to League of Legends and Valorant.

I personally think the game has come a long way since originally shown in August of 2023. Are you excited about Project L, now that Riot Games has finally renamed it to 2XKO? What do you want to see different in this fighting game? Let us know in the comments below.