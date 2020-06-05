Valorant officially launched on PC earlier this week, with a new map and agent in tow. The game has already tasted success during its beta period and is still growing strong. Valorant is only available on PC at the moment. But, it seems like the developer, Riot Games, has started work on a console version as well.

In a recent interview with GameSpot, Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of Valorant spoke about the company’s plans to bring the game to more platforms. Riot Games is currently prototyping the console version but is not completely sure whether it’s the right move.

The developers are concerned about the ‘competitive integrity’ of the game. They don’t want any players to have an undue advantage in the gameplay. The concern stems from the fact that most FPS games, such as Apex Legends or COD Warzone, have Aim Assist to compensate for the granular control M&K players enjoy.

“There’s a way to play this game and there’s a way to experience this game that we’re not entirely sure translates completely to console play,” says Donlon in the interview. “If we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will,” she adds.

The short and crisp answer to the question – will Valorant ever come to PS4, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch? It may or may not. If Riot Games has to compromise with the core gameplay experience to expand its availability across new platforms, then no. Else it’s coming down the road but it’s not the immediate focus for the developer.

I am having a ton of fun playing with Raze these days. It is said to be one of the most overpowered agents, with her ultimate ability being the rocket launcher. Let’s see if Riot Games brings this tactical FPS game to consoles, so you can try a hand at these amazing agents as well.