Alongside the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi also unveiled its younger sibling in India. The Redmi Note 8 has also debuted in India today and well, it’s a successor to the Redmi Note 7 (or Redmi Note 7S) that continues to provide a 48MP camera to the users, but with a more powerful chipset, new design and quad-cameras in tow.

Redmi Note 8: Specs and Features

Redmi Note 8 features the same glass construction as its elder sibling, with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection both on the front and back. The Aura Design philosophy, now dubbed the Aura Fluid design is in play here as well. And you will see that Note 8’s color variant and gradient pattern are different as compared to the Note 8 Pro.

This smartphone sports a slightly smaller 6.3-inch Full-HD+ LTPS LCD display as compared to the Note 8 Pro. It boasts a 90% screen-to-body ratio (which is still pretty high), 2340×1080 pixels resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 8 is powered by the same chipset as Xiaomi’s latest Android One smartphone – the Mi A3. This means Snapdragon 665 chipset runs the show on this device, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via dedicated microSD card slot). It too runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box, however, you should receive the MIUI 11 update before the end of this year.

Let’s talk about the cameras now. Redmi Note 8 Pro may offer you a 64MP quad-camera setup, but its younger sibling isn’t lacking in any sense. Redmi Note 8 features a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro lens (with 2cm focal length), and a 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi Note 8 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery – the same as its predecessor and supports 18W fast-charging. The best part here is that Xiaomi is providing an 18W charger in the box itself.

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 8 has been priced starting at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. You will have to shell out Rs. 12,999 for the higher-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

This smartphone will be available in three amazing color variants namely Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Cosmic Purple, and Space Black. It will go on sale starting from 21st October on Amazon India and Xiaomi’s official website. What are your opinions on the Redmi Note 8? Let us know in the comments below.